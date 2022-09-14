Kittens found over weekend now being fostered

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We have a happy update about the kittens that were taken in by the Eau Claire County Humane Association over the weekend.
The Humane Association received a box full of kittens and were in urgent need of supplies to help them. The Humane Association has a fostering program where people can take in kittens to ease population overflow of cats within the shelter, and thankfully these kittens were taken into one.
Officials say the shelter takes in more than five cats per day on average, and things like fostering helps the incoming cats to be happier and healthier.
Unfortunately two of the kittens fell ill and died, but those that made it are now eating happy.
"Of the nine that were left, they've been broken up into groups, and our wonderful foster families came forward to feed these babies because they are only two weeks old," Karen Rabideaux, Operations Director for the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
The humane association offers fostering kittens, or any other animal to anyone. You can find out how you can be apart of the fostering program here.