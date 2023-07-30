L. E. Phillips Career Development Center hires employees of all abilities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - July is Disability Pride Month, and it celebrates the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in July 1990.
The L. E. Phillips Career Development Center is a business in Eau Claire that hires people with disabilities.
"I'm Teria, and I have cerebral palsy, and I've been here for 15 years," said Teria Farley.
Farley works at the L. E. Phillips Career Development Center, a place where hundreds of Wisconsinites with disabilities work.
"My disability is considered as an invisible disability, so it is not as prevalent or seen unless you probably start talking to me or have me do reading or writing or things like that," said Jackie Stygar, case manager and program supervisor at the Career Development Center.
This is a place that provides opportunities to people of all abilities.
"We have two people that are blind now that work here," Farley said. "I think that's pretty neat that they get to come here and work, even though they cannot see. I like that. That means they don't get picked on or judged by what they can't do, but they get to do what they can do."
Dennis Lackey, is an assistant supervisor at the Center. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 38.
"It's not like I can have a hip replacement because the way my muscles have grown, it'll just pull them right out of socket," Lackey said. "I got what I got, so we're gonna make the best of it."
And he has not let anything get in his way.
"I am 59 years old, going on 100," Lackey said. "I am still going out, working about, still love camping, still love four-wheeling, you can't let life slow you down."
The Center is a place where the employees would agree that everybody is treated as a person first.
"I've been here, and everybody treats me as a person. Not about my disability, but just the way I am," said Farley.
