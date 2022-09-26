L.E. Phillips Memorial Library celebrates grand re-opening with week of events

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may have heard by now, the new and improved L.E. Phillips Memorial Library in Eau Claire has re-opened. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, this week might be a great time to do so.
The library is celebrating its grand re-opening all week from Monday, September 26 to Saturday, October 1. The schedule is jam-packed, including a scavenger hunt, open labs, a special guest novelist appearance, a family dance party, and lots of different story times for the kids.
Click here to check out the full schedule.
Programming and Communications Services Manager Isa Small said everyone is welcome to come participate in the week's festivities.
"Just like the library itself, our grand re-opening week really has something for everybody to be excited about," Small said. "In planning this week and in planning this building, we've really hung to our tag line of 'So much more.' So, we still have everything that folks know and love about the library, but we've added more spaces, more seating, more accessibility and more programming."
