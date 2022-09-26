L.E. Phillips Memorial Library celebrates grand re-opening with week of events

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&