L.E. Phillips Memorial Library introduces take-home video game consoles

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Looking for something to do on a rainy day? L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has you covered with its video game collection.
The Eau Claire public library has had a video game collection in its library for the last decade. However, with the expansion of the library, take home video game consoles are also now available.
Located within its Library of Things, the collection includes a Sony PlayStation Classic and a Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic. Both come preloaded with 20 ready-to-play games.
"They are nearly always checked out," Isa Small, a librarian, said. "So it's always good if that's something you're interested in to put a hold on and get in line to get that for yourself."
According to Small, the addition of the video game consoles came from receiving lots of interest in retro gaming from the community — an interest that is often too expensive to explore.
The public library currently has a collection of over 600 games across 10 different platforms. However, that number increases by the week as the library regularly updates its video game collection with new releases, the most popular games being Nintendo Switch games.