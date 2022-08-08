L.E. Phillips Senior Center Celebrates 25 years at current location

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This year celebrates the 25th anniversary of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center being at its current location off Bellinger street.
Before they moved to their current location, the senior center was located off north Farwell street from 1977 to 1997
To celebrate, the center held a ceremony followed by a cake and coffee reception Monday. They even had a public viewing of the dedication ceremony from 1997 via an old VHS tape.
"What makes this place so special and so unique is the people within the walls, and we're so thankful to have the members that we have, and the volunteers, and the staff, and the board of directors that just really keep moving our mission forward," said Jackie Miner, executive director of the center.
The senior center's mission is to help people over the age of 50 age well and live well. Last month, they had over 8,000 visits from it's 1,700 members.
One of the things that the 25th anniversary celebrated was the unveiling of the center's new logo, which depicts a sun that remains bright despite setting behind the horizon.