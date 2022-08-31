L.E. Phillips Senior Center expands hours to better serve the public

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The L. E. Phillips Senior Center announced it is expanding its hours to serve its members and the public better.
Starting on Sep. 6, the Senior Center will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Our mission is to serve those individuals ages 50-plus and help them to live well and age well,” said Center Director Jackie Minor said in a press release on Wednesday.
“We understand that many people 50-plus are still working, and yet could benefit greatly by using the facilities before or after work to enhance their physical and mental health.”
The center currently opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 to 11 a.m.
More information on membership and programs is available at the new center website at lep-sc.org or at (715) 839-4909.