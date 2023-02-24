La Crosse County D.A. reviewing audit into Eau Claire County DHS; Answers expected in a few weeks

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - We may be closer to getting answers after a nearly three-year-long investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a $1.1 million error of DHS' 2019 budget since May 2020.
Related article: Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services addresses $1.1 million error, budget concerns
To date, News 18 has requested the search warrants related to the investigation at least three times, and each time, the Sheriff's Office said they've been resealed because the investigation is ongoing.
Related article: Search warrants issued in Eau Claire County human services investigation
But, we may be finally getting answers. Here's what happened so far:
In 2021, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office issued search warrants approved by a judge.
Cory Schalinske said the Sheriff's Office has completed a forensic audit, and that it's been turned over to the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office. The D.A. is conducting a review of any criminal matters related to the audit.
As News 18 previously reported, the budget error put DHS roughly $3 million in the red.
Earlier in February, former Eau Claire County board supervisor Zoe Roberts wrote an opinion piece in the Leader-Telegram. She said it's time to release the audit findings, and it's time for transparency and accountability.
Current county board supervisor Gerald "Jerry" Wilkie of District 19 agrees with his former colleague. He said the search warrants, the audit, and other related documents need to be released to the board and to the public, and feels frustrated they have not been yet.
"Now if the findings come out, and everything is hunky-dory, that's wonderful. That's what everybody would like to see. If not, then the board can take action to fix it," Wilkie said.
As the county board awaits the results of the investigation, supervisors have cited the need for an ethics commission, which they plan to vote on in March.
News 18 reached out to the Sheriff's Office for comment, but Schalinske said they won't be able to comment until the D.A. has made a decision.
We also reached out to Eau Claire County administrator Kathryn Schauf, who said she does not have access to the audit or the investigation materials, and has no further comment at this time.
The La Crosse County D.A. told News 18 he expects to make a final decision in a few weeks. Once his review is finalized, the Sheriff's Office plans to release reports related to the investigation.