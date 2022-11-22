 Skip to main content
LaFleur lifts Cyclones past ECA Stars in OT; Sabers lose at Superior

  • Updated
  • 0
112222 Stars Cyclones girls hockey
Nickalas Tabbert

(WQOW) - Tuesday's girls high school hockey scores

Coulee Region Cyclones 4, Eau Claire Area Stars 3 (overtime) - LaFleur (CRC): game-winning goal in overtime, 3 goals total

Superior 5, CFM Sabers 1 - Fuerstenberg (CFM): goal

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

