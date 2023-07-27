Lake Altoona residents say they are victims in pollution case

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Some Lake Altoona homeowners are frustrated. They say they're victims of a crime and showed up to a court hearing Wednesday to show that.
"It's like I got sucker punched... I feel victimized. And we all do," said Michele Skinner, Lake Altoona District Board Chair.
Approximately 40 Lake Altoona residents were in attendance at Daniel Burns III hearing.
As previously reported, Burns was charged last month with four misdemeanor charges of discharging a pollutant into waters of the state. He owns an inactive landfill in Eau Claire County.
As such, he is supposed to dispose of contaminated rainwater properly. However, according to the criminal complaint, DNR wardens saw Burns dump it into Sixmile Creek.
Lake Altoona district board chair Michele Skinner said that creek flows into the Eau Claire River, which feeds into Lake Altoona.
Many residents told News 18 they pay a lot of money to own lake property and they are frustrated with the potential contamination in the water.
Skinner said the whole community's health and safety is at risk because of the pollutants.
"We want to know what has happened since this person has allegedly got caught doing what he was doing. Is he in compliance now... or not? Can we feel assured that this contaminant is being disposed of properly? And what I have heard from the DNR, is that it is not," said Skinner.
Burns pleaded not guilty to all four counts Wednesday.
If convicted, his charges carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of up to 25 thousand dollars for each day the violations occurred.