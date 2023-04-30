Lake Hallie man releases unique board game

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A man from Lake Hallie has created his own board game, and he says it's the first of its kind.
James Peters created and designed a game called Capital Campaign. In it, you found your own nonprofit and take charge of fundraising. Up to four players can choose between 10 unique nonprofits. To win, you must fundraise the most over two years. You can hire staff, recruit businesses and stakeholders, enlist volunteers, and host events.
Peters' inspiration for this game was his own background at a nonprofit, and his passion for board games.
"Over several years of starting to play some of these popular games, I started to get the idea of creating a game for myself, and it didn't take long before I realized that no one had touched the nonprofit theme," Peters said.
The board game launched at the start of the year, but he said after popular demand they're celebrating May 15 with a launch party at Lazy Monk's Brewery in Eau Claire.