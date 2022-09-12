Landmarks commission votes "yes” to tearing down Ottawa House

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Landmarks Commission voted "yes" to tearing down a historic landmark on Water Street.
As we reported last week, the commission received a certificate of appropriateness, or COA, application to raze the 140-year-old "Ottawa House" at 602 water street.
Since the building is landmarked on national and local registers of historic places, it needed a COA approval before it could get a demolition permit.
City officials said building owner John Mogenson tried to save the property, but an architect recently inspected it, finding major structural deficiencies like foundation, wall, and joist problems.
After tearing it down, Mogenson would like to build a similar-looking building with retail space and apartments.