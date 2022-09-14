Law enforcement community remembers Sheriff Cramer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The community is mourning the loss of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, whose death was announced Tuesday night.
"Sheriff Cramer is leaving a legacy," said Cory Schalinske, the undersheriff and captain at the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Cramer's unexpected death has left the Eau Claire community in shock.
"He cared about doing the right thing with the right reason all the time," said Dennis Smith, the former Dunn County Sheriff.
On Wednesday, people were leaving flowers and cards on a squad car parked on the lawn of the Eau Claire County Government Center.
Schalinske said his death has been hard on both patrol and jail employees.
"We're a family. Sheriff Cramer built that so we are very close and we're hurting right now. Sheriff Cramer was our leader. He was present every day. He was involved. He was there for us," Schalinske said.
Smith did 320 hours of police academy training with Cramer in the 70s and said Cramer was dedicated to his job.
"He was a very likeable and outgoing guy, always in a positive mood. If I had a bad day, I'd call him up and he'd have some way of making me chuckle," Smith said.
"When I was elected Sheriff For The Day in sixth grade, I got to come up here and meet Sheriff Cramer," Schalinske said. "To serve as his undersheriff has been a complete honor. He's been a mentor to so many. We're going to miss him."
Schalinske isn't the only one who Cramer took under his wing.
"Over the years, Ron and I became very good friends," said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. "He was my mentor. 24 years of [him] being sheriff, 16 for me. As far as an answer to a question, some assistance, or whatever, Ron never failed to respond, to give me advice."
Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said Cramer seemed to care about everyone he came in contact with.
"In my 25 year career, Sheriff Cramer is the only sheriff that I've known. He's been an absolute pillar in our community and he's set just a tremendous example for all of us," Rokus said.
Schalinske hopes the community remembers Cramer by his compassion, and how he loved the Eau Claire community.
"Every day he came to work for the people," he said.
As for what's next for the sheriff's office — Schalinske will assume the position of sheriff until the upcoming election or appointment by the governor.
Schalinske, jail captain Dave Riewestahl, and the sheriff's office will continue to serve the community.
Schalinske said details surrounding Cramer's death are not being shared at this time, but did say the public is not in any danger. A funeral date has not been announced yet.