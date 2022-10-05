Law enforcement staffing shortage top concern: Eau Claire referendum information sessions underway

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A $1.4 million referendum is on Eau Claire ballots in November. On Wednesday, officials answered community questions.
The referendum will ask taxpayers to increase annual property taxes to fund local law enforcement.
Officials say they desperately need funding because their officers are stretched thin due to staffing shortages and increased calls. They say it's hard to keep up with community needs; the Eau Claire Police and Fire Departments are both staffed far below state averages, and say they have an unhealthy reliance on overtime in order to provide basic public safety services.
Not only are increased emergency calls due to population growth, Police Chief Matt Rokus also said they demand more resources.
"We are dealing with more complex calls," Rokus said. "Issues related to guns, drugs, acute mental health crises. Those situations take more of our officers' time, which have an impact on our ability to deliver services."
These complex calls have led to cut to lower priority services such as car crashes on private property. Fire Chief Christian Bell said response times have increased 12% since 2013, and they are barley keeping their heads above water.
"We're doing a good job right now, we've done literally everything we can in tightening our belt to maintain that. And we are at a breaking point," Bell said. "If we don't get additional resources we are going to see significant increases in response times."
Officials said they are looking for more input from the community. The next referendum meeting is October 18t at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library at 10 a.m. Click here for more information, or to submit questions yourself.