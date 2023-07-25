Lawsuit filed against ECASD: Students told about teacher's gender transition without notification

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) is facing a lawsuit after it held a discussion among students announcing one of their teachers was transitioning from male to female without notifying parents first.
This lawsuit was brought forth by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) and a parent of four children in the district, Leah Buchman. On Tuesday they filed a writ of mandamus requesting the Eau Claire County Court to require the district to give parents a transcript of what exactly was said that day.
That day was June 5, 2023: Buchman said three of her kids came home and said they were taken out of homeroom and told one of their teachers was transitioning. This was a surprise to Buchman, who said she was immediately frustrated by the lack of communication between the district and parents. She said every parent navigates big topics differently, and she wishes she had been included in the conversation.
"The problem that I have here is the fact that I am not being given the information that was spoken to my children, so I have no idea, as a parent, how to proceed forward with what my children heard through the school," Buchman said. "It honestly just feels like the Eau Claire school district is pushing parents out and having secrets with our children."
She said multiple open records requests were filed by herself and WILL and were denied by the district. So, they've taken the matter to court.
ECASD has not formally responded but sent this statement:
"After the events of June 5 and the inquiries received from certain parents, it was decided that there should be a formal investigation of the events of that day (and the planning that preceded that day) to determine if there were any missteps under school district policy.
With the summer season upon us, the investigation has encountered some issues with witness/employee availability. Work on the investigation is ongoing."
An attorney with WILL said regardless, this script is public record since it was read in a public school classroom. They said they hope to have the case wrapped up before the start of the school year.