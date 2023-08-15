Lawsuit over transgender discussion dismissed after ECASD complies with parents open records request

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A lawsuit against the Eau Claire Area School District over a transgender discussion was recently dismissed.
As we reported last month, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit on behalf of Leah Buchman. She has four children in the district. Buchman said in June three of her children were told about one of their teachers transitioning from male to female.
She requested a transcript of what was said that day and the school district denied her open records request. The district told News 18 at the time they denied the request because it was part of an ongoing investigation.
On Tuesday, that lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed by WILL and Buchman. WILL told News 18 the school district complied with the open records request last week and provided the requested transcript.
“Parents shouldn’t have to go to court to get answers from their school district," Buchman said in a press release. "Unfortunately for parents, the school chose to initially conceal this information from parents, delay its release for weeks due to an ‘investigation’ and frankly act like they were above the law. I would hope going forward the school district acts as a partner with parents to foster a positive and collaborative learning environment at the benefit of our whole community.”
In July, the school district sent News 18 the following statement:
"After the events of June 5 and the inquiries received from certain parents, it was decided that there should be a formal investigation of the events of that day (and the planning that preceded that day) to determine if there were any missteps under school district policy.
With the summer season upon us, the investigation has encountered some issues with witness/employee availability. Work on the investigation is ongoing."