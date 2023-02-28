Lawsuit stemming from gender identity policy against ECASD dismissed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A lawsuit against the Eau Claire Area School District that dealt with its gender identity policy has been dismissed by a federal judge.
The policy became scrutinized after a staff development day for teachers where they were instructed "parents are not entitled to know their kids' identities. That knowledge must be earned."
In this dismissal, the court wrote that it was dismissed without prejudice for a "lack of subject matter jurisdiction."
"It’s a fraught topic, and both sides are entitled to their views on the issues that underlie ECASD's gender identity policy. At this juncture, however, the issue before this court is narrow and procedural: does plaintiff have standing to bring the instant lawsuit? For the reasons stated above, I have concluded that it does not," the federal court opinion stated. The entire opinion can be found at the end of this article.
The lawsuit, which was dismissed last week, was filed in September 2022 by a group called Parents Protecting Our Children.
"This suit seeks to vindicate parents’ fundamental rights to care for and raise their children, and to religious freedom," the complaint began.
In the complaint, the group detailed how they believe the gender identify policy within the school district is contrary to their constitutional rights by mandating schools and teachers hide critical information about a children's health from the parents.
The district responded by asking the courts to dismiss the lawsuit, saying that none of those parents have children affected by the policy, so they cannot file suit under the law.
"Plaintiff rests completely on the speculative claim that at some unknown point in the future, one of its members’ children might seek out the District without their knowledge to address transgender issues or gender nonconformity and specifically ask the District to not notify their parent. This is nothing more than a speculative, hypothetical fear, one that has no indication of ever coming to fruition," the motion stated.
A jury trial had been scheduled for December 2023, but on February 22, a judgement was entered in favor of the ECASD and school board members.