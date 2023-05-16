LE Phillips library adding more items for 'Library of Things' collection

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's 'Library of Things' is adding more items just in time for summer.
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is continuing to expand its growing list of available items to check out. Library users can check out a wide variety of items ranging from technology to puzzles and games.
Popular checkouts are yard game items including a bocce ball set. People can check out items for up to three weeks at a time.
Anyone with a library card can participate. The program was started a few years ago.
Circulation Director Paula Stanton said since the program began it's popularity took off.
"We're always surprised at the kits that do circulate really well and the kits that don't. We're always, just like any other part of our collection, we're always evaluating we're always seeing what areas need to grow, what areas need to shrink," she said
A goal of the program is to provide people with an option to borrow an item before they buy them from the store. Once you are finished borrowing, you can return your item to the front desk.
You can even put a hold on an item if it is already checked out. As summer nears, Stanton encourages people to place holds on items in advance.