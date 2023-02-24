Leader-Telegram to change format beginning Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday's edition of the Leader Telegram is a special one because it's the last one you'll see that folds in the middle.
The local paper is changing formats due to cost. Officials say in the past year, they've seen a massive increase in the cost of newsprint — the paper they use for each edition.
The cost is up 60% compared to last year, and that's on top of multiple years of increases. The paper's editor said it's not sustainable to ask subscribers to absorb those price hikes, and they can't increase advertising rates by that kind of margin.
Beginning Monday, you'll see a page that looks similar to this:
It's 14 inches tall and 12 inches wide, about two-thirds the size of a current broadsheet. They are also increasing the number of pages in the edition to make up for the smaller space per page.
The new layout will bring each day's paper in a single section, but things like the sports pages can be pulled out. What's not changing is the print or font size. They are also not cutting reporters or their coverage.