Learning about 9/11 inside a local middle school classroom

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. The thousands who lost their lives are being remembered across the country. Meanwhile, a younger generation is now in school, learning about the attacks as a past event with current impacts.
"I knew that there were two planes that crashed into the World Trade Center," said DeLong Middle School seventh grader Angela Le. Her social studies teacher, Rachael Udelhofen, lived through the tragedy, and is now teaching 9/11 as U.S. history.
"I just like to start out by just knowing what they know, what questions they have," Udelhofen said. Sometimes she's asked hard questions, such as, why?
"I won't lie to them," Udelhofen said. "We talk about how it's an ideology and how Al Qaeda had a belief system and American ways are not a part of that belief system."
Le said she first learned about 9/11 when her dad told her that it's an important day back when she was in fourth grade. She's learned more details at home and in school as she's gotten older.
"It was on purpose," Le said. "Like, a bunch of hijackers hijacked the plane."
Udelhofen said she lets the students lead the discussion.
"'How did they get through security with a boxcutter?' Well, security pre-9/11 and post-9/11 are very different things," Udelhofen said.
Kyle Whipple, an associate professor of education for equity and justice at UW-Eau Claire, said letting kids lead is best, regardless of age.
"If a child asks another question then they need more information. If they don't, we let that go, because they're satisfied with the answer," Whipple said. He explained each child has different experiences with tragedy and loss. One thing that can help them understand such a big event is relating it to something they know.
"If they have a family member die, how the scale of that one person in their family deeply impacts them, but doesn't have ripple effects across the country," Whipple said. "It doesn't have ripple effects through history the same way that something like 9/11 does."
Whipple said kids will ask deeper questions when they're ready, but no matter what the question, it's important to answer honestly and at their level.