Level 1 playoff highlights, scores

  • Updated
102122 Menomonie New Richmond football

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

WIAA football playoffs - 11-player

Division 1

Appleton North 13, Chippewa Falls 0

Hudson 20, D.C. Everest 16

Division 2

River Falls 40, La Crosse Central 20

New Richmond 40, Menomonie 15

Division 3

Rice Lake 60, Merrill 6

Division 4

Columbus 63, Altoona 6

Baldwin-Woodville 48, Adams-Friendship 36

St. Croix Central 20, Wisconsin Dells 0

Ellsworth 60, Mauston 19

Division 5

St. Croix Falls 36, Bloomer 14

Aquinas 51, Durand-Arkansaw 8

Northwestern 38, Stanley-Boyd 13

Division 6

Grantsburg 49, Cameron 21

Cadott 42, Ladysmith 14

Stratford 54, Cumberland 0

Auburndale 47, Fall Creek 20

Mondovi 43, Augusta 14

Division 7

Eau Claire Regis 57, Pacelli 16

Boyceville 40, Elmwood/Plum City 20

Spring Valley 12, Hurley 8

Edgar 42, Turtle Lake 6

Pepin/Alma 41, Iowa-Grant 6

River Ridge 52, Blair-Taylor 20

WIAA football playoffs - 8-player

Newman Catholic 69, McDonell Central 13

Gilman 52, Three Lakes/Phelps 42

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

