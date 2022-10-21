Level 1 playoff highlights, scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
WIAA football playoffs - 11-player
Division 1
Appleton North 13, Chippewa Falls 0
Hudson 20, D.C. Everest 16
Division 2
River Falls 40, La Crosse Central 20
New Richmond 40, Menomonie 15
Division 3
Rice Lake 60, Merrill 6
Division 4
Columbus 63, Altoona 6
Baldwin-Woodville 48, Adams-Friendship 36
St. Croix Central 20, Wisconsin Dells 0
Ellsworth 60, Mauston 19
Division 5
St. Croix Falls 36, Bloomer 14
Aquinas 51, Durand-Arkansaw 8
Northwestern 38, Stanley-Boyd 13
Division 6
Grantsburg 49, Cameron 21
Cadott 42, Ladysmith 14
Stratford 54, Cumberland 0
Auburndale 47, Fall Creek 20
Mondovi 43, Augusta 14
Division 7
Eau Claire Regis 57, Pacelli 16
Boyceville 40, Elmwood/Plum City 20
Spring Valley 12, Hurley 8
Edgar 42, Turtle Lake 6
Pepin/Alma 41, Iowa-Grant 6
River Ridge 52, Blair-Taylor 20
WIAA football playoffs - 8-player
Newman Catholic 69, McDonell Central 13
Gilman 52, Three Lakes/Phelps 42