Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Library receives anonymous $10,000 donation

  Updated
  • 0
Altoona Library

Altoona (WQOW) - You could have a smoother trip through the Altoona Public Library thanks to an anonymous donation.

On Wednesday morning, the library board discussed what to do with a recent $10,000 donation.

The money is likely going to be used for upgrading and getting a new self-checkout machine.

Currently, the library has two self-checkout machines, but one is 18 years old and has been out of order for a few months, while the other one has been having general problems recently.

"It's really important that we have those machines so that our clerks are not overwhelmed at the circulation desk, people that want to get in and get out can use that self-checkout to scan their things and get out the door without having to have the interaction with the circulation desk," said Arin Wilken, Director of the Altoona Public Library.

Library officials are also looking at putting that money toward developing a new video game collection, or supplementing the summer reading program.

