Library receives anonymous $10,000 donation

Altoona (WQOW) - You could have a smoother trip through the Altoona Public Library thanks to an anonymous donation.
On Wednesday morning, the library board discussed what to do with a recent $10,000 donation.
The money is likely going to be used for upgrading and getting a new self-checkout machine.
Currently, the library has two self-checkout machines, but one is 18 years old and has been out of order for a few months, while the other one has been having general problems recently.
"It's really important that we have those machines so that our clerks are not overwhelmed at the circulation desk, people that want to get in and get out can use that self-checkout to scan their things and get out the door without having to have the interaction with the circulation desk," said Arin Wilken, Director of the Altoona Public Library.
Library officials are also looking at putting that money toward developing a new video game collection, or supplementing the summer reading program.