"Limit your time outdoors" Emergency Management gives advice ahead of heat advisory

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — The Chippewa Valley might see record highs on June 14, and one local official warns of added risk for heat emergencies.
Emergency Management Program Assistant Sam Simmons shared some important tips on what to be mindful of on days of extreme heat.
"The biggest thing you can do [Monday] is adjust your plans for [Tuesday]," Simmons said. "If you have any outdoor activities planned for [Tuesday], maybe postpone that until later this week. Or, if you have outdoor work or outdoor projects, again, maybe push those off. Try and limit your time outdoors."
Simmons also explained that if you are unable to avoid being outside during the extreme heat, try and limit the time outdoors to early morning or later in the evening. He said it is important to drink plenty of water, and coffee or sugary drinks are not a good alternative.
Of course, stay in an air conditioned space as much as possible would be best, but if residents do not have AC or it goes down during the heat advisory, Simmons suggested closing shades and using cool water to keep cool.
Going to a public building with AC, like the library or grocery store, is also a good choice.
The heat advisory for June 14 is currently in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.