...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

"Limit your time outdoors" Emergency Management gives advice ahead of heat advisory

extreme heat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — The Chippewa Valley might see record highs on June 14, and one local official warns of added risk for heat emergencies.

Emergency Management Program Assistant Sam Simmons shared some important tips on what to be mindful of on days of extreme heat.

"The biggest thing you can do [Monday] is adjust your plans for [Tuesday]," Simmons said. "If you have any outdoor activities planned for [Tuesday], maybe postpone that until later this week. Or, if you have outdoor work or outdoor projects, again, maybe push those off. Try and limit your time outdoors."

Simmons also explained that if you are unable to avoid being outside during the extreme heat, try and limit the time outdoors to early morning or later in the evening. He said it is important to drink plenty of water, and coffee or sugary drinks are not a good alternative.

Of course, stay in an air conditioned space as much as possible would be best, but if residents do not have AC or it goes down during the heat advisory, Simmons suggested closing shades and using cool water to keep cool.

Going to a public building with AC, like the library or grocery store, is also a good choice.

The heat advisory for June 14 is currently in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

