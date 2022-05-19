Lineup announced for 16th annual Sounds Like Summer concert series

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When you combine live music with summer, food, friends, the rivers, some bridges, and Phoenix Park, good times are bound to happen.
Volume One's Sounds Like Summer concert series is returning beginning June 2. The weekly outdoor concert series is held Thursdays From June through August in the labyrinth of Phoenix Park.
It is the 16th season of Sounds Like Summer. Bands include The Driftless Revelers, The Nunnery, Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers, among more than a dozen others.