 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lineup announced for 16th annual Sounds Like Summer concert series

  • 0
sounds-like-summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When you combine live music with summer, food, friends, the rivers, some bridges, and Phoenix Park, good times are bound to happen. 

Volume One's Sounds Like Summer concert series is returning beginning June 2. The weekly outdoor concert series is held Thursdays From June through August in the labyrinth of Phoenix Park.  

It is the 16th season of Sounds Like Summer. Bands include The Driftless Revelers, The Nunnery, Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers, among more than a dozen others. 

Click here to see the full line up and dates. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags