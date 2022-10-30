Local 4-H chapters host "Spooky Science Day" for elementary and middle schoolers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Local 4-H chapters hosted a Halloween-themed STEM camp for elementary and middle school students on Sunday.
The "Spooky Science Day" was held at Eau Claire Sport Warehouse. Students in third through sixth grade participated in different Halloween-themed activities focused on science, technology, engineering, and math led by 4-H members.
Owen King, a member of the Duncan Creek 4-H club and a STEM camp volunteer, said he hopes the students get the chance to learn while having a fun day of activities.
"I would like to show them what the possibilities are of someday getting into a field of science, technology, engineering, and math," King said. "I did it when I was younger and it was just a really fun experience for me. I want them to have the same experience for themselves."
King said Sunday's camp is just one way 4-H supports STEM students. King and other 4-H members will have the opportunity to attend a space camp in Alabama to learn about NASA and jobs in STEM fields.