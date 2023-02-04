Local artists showcase their work at Banbury Art Crawl

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The hallways were packed at Banbury Place on Saturday at the annual Banbury Art Crawl.
Thousands of people came to see and support local artists and businesses both Friday and Saturday.
From painters to pottery to even glass-blowing and musicians, people were able to see and support small businesses.
"I think it's a good way to get the community to get together, gives us something to do in the nice wintertime," said Chris Mchugh, Owner of Allegedly Collectable LLC. "Everybody likes to come out and see what's going on, and you know, there's a lot of workshops too where people can get hands-on."
The spaces artists showcase their products in are usually closed to the public, as they are mainly workspaces. Art Crawl is one of the few times that the artists open their doors to the public.
There were over 100 vendors spread across four floors in two buildings. There were products that fit all price ranges as well, from $5 action figures to wall art that costs a few hundred dollars.
The next event at Banbury will be their spring market in May.