Local charity group to decide which organization will receive over $10,000

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At least 100 local women are using their own funds to help local organizations and nonprofits continue serving the Chippewa Valley.
On Tuesday, 100 Women Who Care Eau Claire will meet for their quarterly meeting. The charitable organization uses a format called "fast philanthropy" where three local charities present to a group of 100 women who then decide which charities they donate to throughout the year.
"We fluctuate around 175-200 members, so the winning charity gets a $100 check from every single person in the group," said Kathy Wright, founding member of the group. "The donation can range anywhere from $12 to $18,000 depending on where our membership is at that time."
The charities that the group will be voting on Tuesday are the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, the Chippewa Valley Museum, and Junior Achievement of Northwest Wisconsin. Lasker Jewelers, where the meeting will be held, will match donations up to $2,500.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m., with a social hour at 5:30 p.m.