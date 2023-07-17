Local Culver's proposing changes to city's general development plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire Culver's is looking to help ease wait times at the drive-thru.
According to Eau Claire Plan Commission Meeting Agenda, officials from the Culver's off Brackett Avenue want to make their second ordering lane permanent, and add more waiting spaces in front of the restaurant.
In order to do that, they want to reduce the landscaping bed in front of the restaurant from what it currently is at 10 feet wide, down to five feet. But, the city's general development plan requires a minimum of 10 feet. So, Culver's is seeking to change that requirement.
If the plan commission agrees with the proposed change, the city council will hear about the request at a meeting next Monday.