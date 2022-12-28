Local dealership gifts a deserving community member a free car

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local dealership is gifting a deserving community member with a free car and years' worth of gas.
Rebecca Schrantz was surprised with a vehicle this afternoon as a part of One Automotive's 60 Days of Giving. She is a single mother of three, who was in a car crash that left her a paraplegic.
Rebecca's mother nominated her for this giveaway due to her strength, courage, and tenacity to persevere every single day. Rebecca has spent several months in the hospital with rehab and enduring multiple surgeries.
"This is a person who despite all of the odds being against them and despite all of the things happening, still has that drive and ambition to move forward and do good things," said Bill Bertrand, president of One Automotive group.
Rebecca was a CNA before her crash and wants to go back to school to continue her education in the health care field.
Previously, Rebecca did not have a vehicle of her own and had to rely on the help of her friends and family to travel.
"It's relieving that I can actually get up and go, and not have to depend on anybody to do that. I can do it myself," said Rebecca.
Rebecca was one out of 300 people nominated for One Automotive's giveaway. She looks forward to using her new vehicle to transport her kids and pursue her dreams of independence again.
One Automotive will be giving away another vehicle soon.