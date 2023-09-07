Local Democrats respond to proposed Janet Protasiewicz impeachment

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wisconsin Republicans are talking about impeaching newly elected Supreme Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz — but not without a fight from Democrats, including those representing our area.
Republican lawmakers are seeking impeachment for Protasiewicz after they allege she prejudged redistricting cases. During her campaign she spoke openly about wanting new maps.
Now a case is before the Supreme Court on just that, and Republicans want her to step aside. If not, they're threatening impeachment.
Senator Jeff Smith of Eau Claire said in a statement:
“Supreme Court Justices are elected in Wisconsin. The voters spoke overwhelmingly in April this year and they will speak again in November next year. At the end of the day, we must respect the will of the voters."
Representative Jodi Emerson, another Democrat from Eau Claire, posted on social media:
"We will do everything in our power to prevent this egregious effort to undermine our democracy."
Wisconsin Democratic Chairman Ben Wikler said republicans would be making a mistake to proceed with impeachment.
"To ensure that the Republican Party knows, and that Robin Vos knows that an attempt to impeach Janet Protasiewicz would be an absolute political disaster for Republican Candidates for office up and down the ballot in the state of Wisconsin," Wikler said.
News 18 contacted eight local Republican senators and representatives. None of them wanted to speak on camera about the proposed impeachment.
Wisconsin's constitution states that a majority in the state's assembly could vote to impeach Protasiewicz, but the state's senate would decide whether to conduct a trial. Republicans have the majority in both chambers.