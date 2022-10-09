Local experts on gardening in fall weather

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) Fall temperatures are here, but it is not too late to get some garden work done.
The summer gardening season may be over, but Amanda Danke, manager at Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire, said gardeners still have time to plant outside and get some projects done before it gets too cold.
"It's still okay to plant things outside," Danke said. "Shrubs, perennials, and trees are still okay to go in the ground as long as you get them properly planted and adequately watered."
Danke also said it is a good time to start pruning trees and shrubs. Gardeners can also start trimming and cleaning out their garden beds as leaves begin to fall.