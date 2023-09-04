Local festival celebrates labor movement in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Americans around the country are celebrating Labor Day on September 4. In the Chippewa Valley, locals marched around Phoenix Park to celebrate what Labor Day means to them and the community.
“We have Labor Day and other events all year long that help show and understand for Eau Clairians that labor keeps our city running," executive board member for the labor council, Philip Swanhorst said. "We all need to work together to keep our economy growing.”
The president of The Greater West Central Area Labor Council, Nick Webber, put on Laborfest and he said the labor movement has helped many in the Chippewa Valley.
“Labor Day was established about 100 years ago here just to celebrate the working people and the rise in unions and unionism here in the United States, helping working people get better wages, better benefits and raising the standard of living for all Americans,” Webber said. “Eau Claire has such a rich history of unions, even that lasts until this day.”
The event featured a solidarity walk, raffles, and food. A handful of keynote speakers took to the podium including Representative Jodi Emerson, Senator Jeff smith, AFL-CIO Secretary and Treasurer Marcos Alfaro, and Secretary of State and Eau Claire native Sarah Godlewski.
Godlewski talked about how you can continue to support unions throughout the year.
"I’m not going to be backing down when it comes to buying Wisconsin products and supporting Wisconsin families and unions because that is at the heart of what we do,” Godlewski said.
Webber said this event is a great way to connect with other union workers and remember the importance of this day.
"All of the labor unions affiliated with The Greater West Central Area Labor Council come together, have a free picnic open to the public to celebrate working people in Eau Claire," he said.
You can learn more about the Greater West Central Area Labor Council and see their future events by clicking here.