Local film tells stories of youth resiliency

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thanks to a grant award from the Medical College of Wisconsin, an Eau Claire City-County Health Department initiative was able to produce its own documentary.
Mental Health Matters — a committee of over 20 area healthcare and government organizations — has produced many resources for youth depression education. Its most recent resource is a documentary featuring several local youths and adults sharing their story of facing hardships.
According to Brenda Scheurer, project director, the film tackles the difficult issue of overcoming adverse childhood experiences — or ACEs — by building youth resiliency.
"Now that we're getting towards the end of the grant — there's one year left — we wanted something that would be sustainable, and developing a video was a great opportunity to continue sharing the good word about youth resilience and protective factors," said Scheurer.
While the film features colorful animated characters, its meant for viewers of any age. It aims to educate community members but also is a call to action to help teach youth resiliency skills in the community. The documentary can be found on Youtube as well as the Mental Health Matters website.