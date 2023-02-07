Local florist offers tips for flower buying ahead of Valentine's Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Valentine's Day is one week away and one local florist is giving some tips for ordering that special bouquet for your special someone.
Jenny Hay, owner of Eau CLaire Floral suggests you "order early, order local" this year.
Hay said Eau Claire Floral has been getting Valentine's Day orders earlier than usual this year, even since the end of January.
She said it's never too early to start thinking about the big day.
"There's a lot of times where after the first couple hours of Valentine's Day morning, we can't take any more deliveries, we're booked up," Hay said. "So I think that maybe people are catching on more that ordering early helps."
Eau Claire Floral is also offering delivery by firefighter this year. You can have your flowers delivered on Feb. 13 and 14 by members of the Eau Claire Fire Department who are raising money for the Firefighters Charity.