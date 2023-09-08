Local food truck is donating funds to Maui fire victims

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At Food Truck Friday in Eau Claire, Ohana Pizza Company is donating 10% of its proceeds to help Maui fire victims.
The owner Jenni Balts got the idea to open the food truck after seeing one in Maui on a trip, hence the name.
She said she loves making connections with the Maui residents and enjoys their home. When she heard about Maui's wildfires that broke out in August, she wanted to help.
"Coming together and knowing that people outside of just their island are caring about them. It's good to be able to show others love, especially in a time of suffering," Balts said.
Balts considered different ways to support the fire victims such as giving them clothing or belongings. She decided to donate her food truck funds because the need in Maui is mostly financial.
Food Truck Friday goes until 7 p.m. on September 8 in Phoenix Park.