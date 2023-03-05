Local Girl Scouts learn useful automotive skills at CVTC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some say one of the most important skills you can have is knowing how to change a tire. On Sunday, local Girl Scouts learned how to do that and more during a field trip to Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC).
"We are gonna be checking fluid levels, changing oil, changing tires, and just general knowledge about automobiles," said Margie Stewart, an automotive instructor at CVTC. "I'm very excited about it."
This is also an opportunity for the scouts to earn a badge in auto maintenance.
"They actually do have a car care badge, and I am going to be working on some of the competencies they will require for the badge, so the girls will have the opportunity to finish that up and actually earn an auto car care badge," Stewar said.
The Girl Scouts say they love learning something new by experiencing it.
"We just like to expose our girls to different things. Usually we meet every other Sunday at a church, and so it's fun to get out and see something new," said Erin Shadbolt, troop leader of Girl Scout Troop 3324.
The troop is made up of elementary students, so some of the activities came as a challenge.
"They're younger girls, so to break a lug nut loose is quite difficult, so we are going to need to use leverage to get those lug nuts loose. That's some of the strategies we will use with the girls tonight to be able to get them loosen and tighten those lug nuts," Stewart said.
They learned skills that may even interest them in a possible career.
"I'm hoping that they get excited about an automobile, and hopefully share their passion, maybe possibly come into the industry, whether it be fixing cars, or selling vehicles, or just doing anything in the transportation industry," Stewart said. "We've got a lot of need in that area, and that's one of the reasons for this program.