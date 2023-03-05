 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...SNOW ACCUMULATES TONIGHT, WITH LIGHTER SNOW BUT CONTINUED
IMPACTS DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

.The bulk of the snow accumulations are expected this evening
into early Monday morning, with mainly lighter accumulations by
daytime Monday. Snowfall rates of 1 inch to 1 1/2 inches per hour
are expected as a band of heavy snow lifts through the region this
evening. The Monday morning commuter period is going to be the
main concern due to wet slushy snow and gusty winds. The wet and
heavy nature of the snow means that even locations that see lower
snow amounts will likely still see travel impacts.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Along and northeast of a line from Milaca in Minnesota
to Eau Claire in Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Local Girl Scouts learn useful automotive skills at CVTC

  • Updated
  • 0
girl scouts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some say one of the most important skills you can have is knowing how to change a tire. On Sunday, local Girl Scouts learned how to do that and more during a field trip to Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC). 

"We are gonna be checking fluid levels, changing oil, changing tires, and just general knowledge about automobiles," said Margie Stewart, an automotive instructor at CVTC.  "I'm very excited about it."

This is also an opportunity for the scouts to earn a badge in auto maintenance.

"They actually do have a car care badge, and I am going to be working on some of the competencies they will require for the badge, so the girls will have the opportunity to finish that up and actually earn an auto car care badge," Stewar said.

The Girl Scouts say they love learning something new by experiencing it.

"We just like to expose our girls to different things. Usually we meet every other Sunday at a church, and so it's fun to get out and see something new," said Erin Shadbolt, troop leader of Girl Scout Troop 3324.

The troop is made up of elementary students, so some of the activities came as a challenge.

"They're younger girls, so to break a lug nut loose is quite difficult, so we are going to need to use leverage to get those lug nuts loose. That's some of the strategies we will use with the girls tonight to be able to get them loosen and tighten those lug nuts," Stewart said.

They learned skills that may even interest them in a possible career.

"I'm hoping that they get excited about an automobile, and hopefully share their passion, maybe possibly come into the industry, whether it be fixing cars, or selling vehicles, or just doing anything in the transportation industry," Stewart said. "We've got a lot of need in that area, and that's one of the reasons for this program.

