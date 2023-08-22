 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local health officials hold opioid overdose prevention workshop

Overdose

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday night, community members learned how to save a life by attending a free opioid overdose prevention workshop in downtown Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department hosted this workshop at the Eau Claire Public Library to spread awareness on opioid use within our community. Participants of all ages were welcome to attend.

"I learned how to use Narcan and the different signs of an overdose," said Steel White.

An official at the event said the health department started hosting workshops back in May due to a recent increase of opioid overdoses within Eau Claire County.

"In Eau Claire County, opioid-related overdoses have increased by 83% from 2015 to 2021. In Wisconsin, we know that fentanyl-related overdoses are the top cause of death," said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil.

Over 30 community members were in attendance at Tuesday's event. Many attendants finding the workshop to be beneficial.

"When I was 15 I witnessed an opioid overdose death and I didn't have the skills or education that I do after this training. So I find it really important that this education is out there in the community," said Breanna Buchan.

Officials said additional workshops will be held in the near future.

"The more community members who have access to this information, the more we can hopefully decrease the amount of overdoses happening," said Dillivan-Pospisil. 

For additional information on opioid resources within Eau Claire County, click here.

