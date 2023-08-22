Local health officials hold opioid overdose prevention workshop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday night, community members learned how to save a life by attending a free opioid overdose prevention workshop in downtown Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department hosted this workshop at the Eau Claire Public Library to spread awareness on opioid use within our community. Participants of all ages were welcome to attend.
"I learned how to use Narcan and the different signs of an overdose," said Steel White.
An official at the event said the health department started hosting workshops back in May due to a recent increase of opioid overdoses within Eau Claire County.
"In Eau Claire County, opioid-related overdoses have increased by 83% from 2015 to 2021. In Wisconsin, we know that fentanyl-related overdoses are the top cause of death," said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil.
Over 30 community members were in attendance at Tuesday's event. Many attendants finding the workshop to be beneficial.
"When I was 15 I witnessed an opioid overdose death and I didn't have the skills or education that I do after this training. So I find it really important that this education is out there in the community," said Breanna Buchan.
Officials said additional workshops will be held in the near future.
"The more community members who have access to this information, the more we can hopefully decrease the amount of overdoses happening," said Dillivan-Pospisil.
For additional information on opioid resources within Eau Claire County, click here.