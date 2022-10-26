Local hockey podcast growing love of the game

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mogey McDonough wanted to talk about hockey, but he didn't want to travel far.
He also needed a partner.
He found a solution to both over dinner with John Christophersen in March of 2021.
Three months later, the duo dropped its first episode of "The Breakout Sessions" with guest Mike Sullivan. In the months since, other guests have included Stanley Cup champions, Wisconsin Badgers coach Tony Granato, and area youth and college players.
WQOW sat down with 'JC' and Mogey in August before they recorded an episode with members of the 2013 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's hockey national championship team. The episode will be released Thursday.
