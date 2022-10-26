 Skip to main content
Local hockey podcast growing love of the game

  • Updated
  • 0
The Breakout Sessions podcast recording

Mogey McDonough, right, and John Christophersen record an episode of "The Breakout Sessions' podcast with members of the 2013 UW-Eau Claire men's hockey national championship team at Wild Ridge Golf Course on August 20, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mogey McDonough wanted to talk about hockey, but he didn't want to travel far.

He also needed a partner.

He found a solution to both over dinner with John Christophersen in March of 2021.

Three months later, the duo dropped its first episode of "The Breakout Sessions" with guest Mike Sullivan. In the months since, other guests have included Stanley Cup champions, Wisconsin Badgers coach Tony Granato, and area youth and college players.

WQOW sat down with 'JC' and Mogey in August before they recorded an episode with members of the 2013 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's hockey national championship team. The episode will be released Thursday.

Watch News 18's 6 PM Report and 10 PM Report for more on "The Breakout Sessions."

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

