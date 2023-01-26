Local home building LEGO contest returns

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You can build your way to the top in a local LEGO home building contest.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is hosting this LEGO competition for a third year.
This year, the winning build in each category will be shown at next month's Home and Garden show.
"It's just really fun to see the creativity from the details, some people will even do food on a table, or really look at different types of ways to build houses and the sky's the limit on people's creativity," said Christina Thrun, executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.
In addition, the winners will also receive a gift card to Micon Cinemas.
The three categories are for people 15 years old and younger, 16 years and older, and for teams, which could include siblings, family and friends.
The deadline for entering submissions is in one week, on February 2.
To enter a submission, take four pictures of your build and upload it by clicking here.