Local lake district set to receive new sediment collector

Altoona (WQOW) - The Altoona Lake District may have found a solution to the lake's sedimentation problem, which may increase the amount of days the beach can be used over the summer.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to donate a $1.2 million bedload sediment collector to decrease the number of sediments in Lake Altoona.
The collector, which was in the Port Authority of Cleveland for two years, is like a shoebox with a grate on the top. The water flows over the grate, while gravity pulls the sediment into the box.
The collected sediment then gets pumped through a pipe to a waste site and the excess water gets pumped back into the lake.
"This is the starting point of what could be something big," said Michele Skinner, Chair of the Lake Altoona District.
Skinner also mentioned that the collector has the ability to stop three times more sediment than the current method being used, which are sand traps. A sand trap is a large hole at the bottom of the Eau Claire river that collects sand and needs to be cleaned out every summer.