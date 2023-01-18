 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Local lake district set to receive new sediment collector

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake Altoona

Altoona (WQOW) - The Altoona Lake District may have found a solution to the lake's sedimentation problem, which may increase the amount of days the beach can be used over the summer.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to donate a $1.2 million bedload sediment collector to decrease the number of sediments in Lake Altoona.

The collector, which was in the Port Authority of Cleveland for two years, is like a shoebox with a grate on the top. The water flows over the grate, while gravity pulls the sediment into the box.

The collected sediment then gets pumped through a pipe to a waste site and the excess water gets pumped back into the lake.

"This is the starting point of what could be something big," said Michele Skinner, Chair of the Lake Altoona District.

Skinner also mentioned that the collector has the ability to stop three times more sediment than the current method being used, which are sand traps. A sand trap is a large hole at the bottom of the Eau Claire river that collects sand and needs to be cleaned out every summer.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you