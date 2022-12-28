Local Mega Co-Cop Holidays shifting to pre-pay only

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area Mega Co-Op Holidays will start requiring their customers to either pay ahead of filling up their gas tank, or pay with a card at the pump.
The change will take effect on January 1, 2023. This comes a year after Kwik Trip made the same move at their stations.
This change is only taking place at Mega Co-Op Holiday stations in Eau Claire and Lake Hallie, a spokesperson with Mega Co-Op said. When asked, the spokesperson did not give a reason for this change.
Signs have been placed at the Holiday's that are making the change to prepay only.