Local Mega Co-Op Holidays shifting to pre-pay only

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area Mega Co-Op Holidays will start requiring their customers to either pay ahead of filling up their gas tank, or pay with a card at the pump. 

The change will take effect on January 1, 2023. This comes a year after Kwik Trip made the same move at their stations. 

This change is only taking place at Mega Co-Op Holiday stations in Eau Claire and Lake Hallie, a spokesperson with Mega Co-Op said. When asked, the spokesperson did not give a reason for this change. 

Signs have been placed at the Holiday's that are making the change to prepay only. 

