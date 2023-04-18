Local orchard and winery talk about the impacts of this year's winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Winter has extended its stay this year in the Chippewa Valley, dropping snow mid-April. According to the owners of AVEnue Orchard and O'Neil Creek Winery, a late spring could be cause for concern.
"You know the snow doesn't hurt it," said Ronald Knutson, owner of AVEnue Orchard. "Again, it's really the cold weather. It's the freezing that'll freeze the water in the bud that'll kill the bud that'll not give you any fruit."
Both owners said that their main concern now is the next few weeks as temperatures can dip below freezing. The owner of O'Neil Creek Winery in Bloomer, Joe Wynimko, said whatever happens, he will do anything to keep making wine.
"If I can't get the fruit, I'll get juices and do it that way," said Wynimko. "There's several ways to do it."
For AVEnue Orchard, Knutson is leaving it up to Mother Nature.
"We're watching now.," said Knutson. "The scary part is because they're ahead of schedule, we've got a long ways to go and a lot of frost coming up. So, we could still get a lot of damage. We just, hey it's farming. We cross our fingers and just go for it."
If all goes well, O'Neil Creek Winery is set to open at the end of this month, and for apple picking lovers, AVEnue Orchard is set to open in August.