Local organizations receive pandemic recovery grant

  • Updated
  • 0
Congress money
MGN

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More COVID-19 relief funds are helping Eau Claire County organizations. That's according to a press release from the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.

As part of component two of its ARPA Recovery Assistance Grant Program, Eau Claire County awarded 24 grants totaling over $1.7 million to county businesses and organizations.

The grants will help fund pandemic recovery efforts. Grant recipients include the Children's Museum, Eau Claire County Housing, inc., The Community Table and Literacy Chippewa Valley, among several others.

The program’s first component awarded $5,000 grants to 87 county businesses and nonprofits to assist with COVID-19 recovery.

A complete list of ARPA grant fund awardees can be found by clicking here. 

