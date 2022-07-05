Local Police react to Highland Park mass shooting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the horrific mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois on Independence Day, it’s only natural for those in the Chippewa Valley to ask, "What’s being done to keep us safe here at home?"
News 18 spoke with Eau Claire police to ask about concerns whether our community is prepared for an active shooter situation like the one witnessed on the 4th. Officer Josh Miller said public safety at large events -- like the Express game and fireworks at Carson Park -- have been a top priority.
"We have a lot of big events in the city, and what we try to do in those situations, is we put a lot more officers on the street," Miller said. "For example, on the 4th of July, we had 34 additional officers working at that time, and that's in addition to our standard patrol officers."
Miller explained that ECPD has a dedicated team called the Community Event Protection Team for ensuring public safety during large community events. Members of that team have been on-foot at all recent local events.
Miller also encouraged all local residents to stay vigilant at large gatherings and report any suspicious activity by calling 715-839-4972.