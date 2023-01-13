Local police share tips to help you feel safer in your city

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department wants to keep residents safe in the city, which is why they led a presentation Friday to share some tips.
"I would like to claim my right to walk around downtown Eau Claire and feel safe," said Dianne Lueder, a participant for the presentation.
That's why public information officer Josh Miller from the Eau Claire Police Department led a general safety talk at the Eau Claire YMCA on Friday.
"We talked about just some ways for people to stay safe in their home, some tips and tricks for keeping safe when out and about in the city, whether it be shopping, walking around downtown, just general ideas for them to make sure they're doing things safely," said Miller. "A lot of this stuff is very common-sense, but it's good to get a reminder of it and hopefully we can kind of supplement. They've already got a good knowledge base with some more things that they maybe haven't thought of."
Miller spoke about keeping homes safe, even going as far as showing live security footage from a camera he has on his doorbell.
"I don't think that I've ever shown the video footage live from my house before, but I thought it would be a good way to sort of just give people an idea of how valuable those tools can be," said Miller.
This event was requested by local YMCA members.
"So many of our members live downtown, and they just simply had questions about staying safe in the neighborhood, so I reached out to Josh [Miller] and he was more than willing to come in and speak to us," said Lori Pettis, the active and ageless program coordinator for the Eau Claire YMCA.
Participants left with some new valuable advice.
"Walking with other people, walking where it's well-lit, being aware always of your surroundings, those were the main things I took away from it. And I think I'm going to buy a ring camera for inside my apartment," said Lueder.
Miller also reminded participants to keep their prescription medication in a safe and secure place. He also told people to never hang up if you are calling 911 until the dispatcher tells you to.