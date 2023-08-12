Local record store reflects on National Vinyl Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Saturday, Aug. 12, is National Vinyl Record Day and fans who prefer an old-school way of enjoying music are celebrating.
Local retailer Revival Records opened up in downtown Eau Claire back in 2005. Since then, owner Billy Siegel said they have seen a vinyl revival both in Eau Claire and around the country.
"The resurgence of vinyl has been just incredible," Siegel said. "I didn't think it was going to go where it's went, but it's so great to see. When people stop in and patronize the store, it's great to see the way that the community has supported the store locally."
According to data from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), record sales grew 17% in 2022, the 16th consecutive year of growth, and outsold CD sales for the first time since 1987.
While the reasons for the record resurgence is harder to chart, Eau Claire resident Matthew Mabis said he loves the experience of listening to vinyl.
"I think there's a mindfulness to the experience of listening to a record from beginning to end," Mabis said. "There's also a little bit more intimacy with the artist because you're not jumping from track to track, you're listening to the album the way it was meant to be listened to."
National Vinyl Record Day is observed every year on Aug. 12. There is also a Record Store Day held in April each year.