Local residents reveal their favorite type of cheese on National Cheese Lover's Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day, and we hope you had a gouda one!
We wanted to know what is the fan-favorite in Eau Claire?
"So, our most popular cheese is probably going to be an aged cheddar," said Jessica Drew, Customer Service worker at the Eau Claire Cheese and Deli.
"Probably gouda cheese, it's what we always eat with my grandma and my mom whenever we go somewhere, so it brings back good memories whenever we have it," Bailey Strenke, a local cheese lover.
"Mozzarella is also the world's most famous cheese," said Drew.
"So my favorite cheese would definitely be just a classic aged cheddar, I really like the 15-year-old cheddar, just because it's a lot of flavor in not that much product," said Jenna Theiding, a Sales Associate at the Eau Claire Cheese and Deli.
"I would have to say my favorite cheese is their ranch cheese curds, they're just fantastic, I love the squeaky cheese," said Dalton, a local cheese lover.
"My favorite is going to be our cheese curds," said Drew.
"I love cheese so much, I grew up loving cheese, I eat cheese in every meal," said Thieding.
"Even though I love cheese, I'm not a cheesehead, go Vikings," said Dalton.