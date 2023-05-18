 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Local schools receiving vape disposal kits from Juul settlement

  • Updated
  • 0
Vape Disposal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County schools will soon have disposal kits for students to safely get rid of vaping devices.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the county recently received $35,000 from a national settlement with Juul Labs.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the settlement included 32 states, and was from an investigation into Juul's marketing of the devices and how it targets youth.

Emily Carlson, a health educator with the health department, said vapes are not safe to dispose in a regular garbage can because of the toxic chemicals in them. So, they need a special place to dispose of them.

"There was a gap in knowledge of how to safely dispose of them and how to safely store them," said Carlson. "And so the goal of the kits is to provide not only the kits themselves for safe disposal and storage, but also education around the proper way to do all of that."

The kits are still in development so there is not exact cost on how much each kit will cost or what they will look like. They plan on having them in schools in the fall, although which schools hasn't been decided yet.

If the kits are successful, they want to offer them in community spaces as well.

