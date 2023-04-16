 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting near 35 mph.

* WHERE...Rusk, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Local scout builds benches for Boyd Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Boyd Bench

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thanks to one young East Hill neighbor, Boyd Park is home to a few new benches.

These benches were made by Caitlynn Johnson, a local scout in Eau Claire.

Johnson built four benches, but only three are there now. The fourth will be put in place once the skate park is done, likely within the year.

She built them as a part of her Eagle Scout project, which is a service project that demonstrates an individual scout's planning and leadership skills, while also benefitting the community.

Johnson led a construction crew made up of her fellow scouts.

"It was cool, but it was also a little scary," Johnson said. "I didn't always know, or feel like I knew what I was doing, but I kinda figured it out as we went on, and then it got fun."

This project is a requirement to become an Eagle Scout, scouting's highest rank.

Johnson was actually one of the first young women in her scout troop when Scouts BSA opened the program to all girls in early 2019.

She said that the East Hill community is "awesome" and "full of positive people".

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you