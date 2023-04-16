Local scout builds benches for Boyd Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thanks to one young East Hill neighbor, Boyd Park is home to a few new benches.
These benches were made by Caitlynn Johnson, a local scout in Eau Claire.
Johnson built four benches, but only three are there now. The fourth will be put in place once the skate park is done, likely within the year.
She built them as a part of her Eagle Scout project, which is a service project that demonstrates an individual scout's planning and leadership skills, while also benefitting the community.
Johnson led a construction crew made up of her fellow scouts.
"It was cool, but it was also a little scary," Johnson said. "I didn't always know, or feel like I knew what I was doing, but I kinda figured it out as we went on, and then it got fun."
This project is a requirement to become an Eagle Scout, scouting's highest rank.
Johnson was actually one of the first young women in her scout troop when Scouts BSA opened the program to all girls in early 2019.
She said that the East Hill community is "awesome" and "full of positive people".