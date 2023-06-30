Local shelter receives much-needed donation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials from the Amanda Geissler Memorial Foundation arrived at Bolton Refuge House Friday morning to present a $15,000 check. It was an important donation for both organizations as it signaled a new partnership for the nonprofits.
"We decided to partner with Bolton House mainly because without those essential needs of safety and housing, education isn't really possible. So we really wanted to have a big impact in our immediate community and really be able to pay that forward," said Tracy Lau, board member of the Amanda Geissler Memorial Foundation.
The foundation started in 2019 and its mission is to bring education opportunities to women and children. Its namesake is Amanda Geissler, a Chippewa Falls woman who passed away in 2017 due to a plane crash. The foundation aims to memorialize Geissler, who loved travel, serving others and teaching. She also had an ambitious goal to start her own nonprofit.
"We met when we went to Stout together," Lau said. "Her light is brighter than you can truly ever imagine, so it's an absolute honor for me to be able to carry that light moving forward."
Bolton Refuge House Executive Director Pat Stein said the money received will go towards resources for children as well as tackling Bolton's budget deficit due to cut federal and state relief funds.
"The deficit is critical, it is paralyzing," Stein said.
According to Stein the deficit is nearly $130,000 but she hopes community support can help keep them funded.